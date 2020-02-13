ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Islamabad here on Thursday. He is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran received the Turk president at Nur Khan Airbase. PM Khan was accompanied by federal cabinet members. PM Imran personally drove Tayyip Erdogan to the Prime Minister’s House.

President Tayyip Erdogan is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising cabinet members and senior government officials besides heads and CEOs of leading Turkish corporations.

Turk president is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Erdogan will have a one-on-one meeting, after which they will co-chair the 6th Session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in the joint cabinet format.

The Turkish president during his visit will hold important meetings with the civil and military leadership of the country during his stay in Islamabad. Tayyip Erdogan will address a joint sitting of the parliament on Friday (tomorrow).

Sources said Erdogan will also meet President Dr Arif Alvi on dinner hosted in his honour upon his visit to Pakistan. Both countries will sign various agreements on defence, railways, information, economy and trade.

On Monday, PM Imran Khan had chaired a key meeting to discuss steps aimed to further deepen bilateral ties and cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey. Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser on Trade and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood and the secretaries of the relevant federal ministries were in attendance in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister noted the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkey are of historic significance as the two countries have invariably stood by each other in testing times.

