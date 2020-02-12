Erdogan’s visit to further deepen Pak-Turkey strategic partnership: FO  

ISLAMABAD: Confirming the forthcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan, the Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday said that the trip will serve to underscore the traditional solidarity and affinity between the two countries and prove to be another significant milestone in the further deepening and broadening of the flourishing Pakistan-Turkey strategic partnership, ARY News reported.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be visiting Pakistan from 13-14 February 2020. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising cabinet members and senior government officials, as well as heads and CEOs of leading Turkish corporations.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Erdogan will have tete-a-tete, after which they will co-chair the 6th session of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in the joint cabinet format.

Read More: Turkish president’s visit to mark key milestone in deepening ties: PM

At the conclusion of the session, a Joint Declaration will be signed. A number of important agreements/MoUs are expected to be concluded. The two leaders will have a joint press stakeout.

President Erdogan will separately meet with President Dr. Arif Alvi and will also address a joint session of the Parliament of Pakistan, said the spokesperson.

Together with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he will address the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum which brings together leading investors and business-people from both sides.

Pakistan and Turkey have a unique and abiding relationship characterized by mutual support and exceptional mutual trust and understanding. The two brotherly countries have always been each other’s steadfast partners. Turkey supports the cause of self-determination for the people of Indian-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Pakistan stands by Turkey on the question of Cyprus, read the statement.

Under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and President Erdogan, Pakistan-Turkey relations have further fortified into an enduring partnership. Both sides place a strong emphasis on forging a robust economic relationship.

There is also a joint resolve to translate historic amity into vibrant cooperation in diverse fields, including in the context of combating Islamophobia, promoting Islamic solidarity, and advancing shared goals of regional peace, security and stability, read the statement.

Comments

comments