Ertugrul production team to visit Pakistan after Eid

ISLAMABAD: The production team of the Turkish historical drama series Ertuğrul to visit Pakistan after Eid, said National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser, ARY News reported.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser visited Turkey to attend the 4th Conference of Speakers of Parliaments on “Countering Terrorism & Strengthening Regional Connectivity” in Antalya.

Qaiser met with Mehmet Bozdag, the producer of Ertugrul and Kurlus Osman, the two Turkish historical drama series.

The meeting between Asad Qaiser and Mehmet Bozdag agreed to Pakistan-Turkey’s joint venture for the production of a new drama. The speaker said that the production team to visit Islamabad after Eid.

The team will also hold meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser met with Burak Özçivit, the lead actor from the popular TV series ‘Kurulus: Osman.’

