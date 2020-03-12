Estranged PML-N lawmakers meet Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE: Three estranged lawmakers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday met with the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar as the latter said that even the opposition lawmakers could meet the government functionaries for resolution of issues faced by masses in their constituencies, ARY NEWS reported.

The lawmakers Nishat Daha, Azhar Abbas Chandia and Chaudhry Faisal Niazi met with the governor Punjab where both the sides discussed the ongoing political developments and other issues of mutual interests.

The governor while welcoming the lawmakers said that even the opposition members could meet government office bearers for resolving issues of their constituency. “We will welcome anyone who meet us for resolving the issues of masses,” he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that now even the opposition has realized that Imran Khan is the only leader who could rid the nation from the ongoing issues. “He is the only one thinking above the political and personal interests for the betterment of masses,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Nishat Daha said that there are many others in the PML-N ranks who are enraged over the party policies. “We hope that the incumbent government will lead the country towards prosperity,” he said.

Yesterday, the parliamentary party of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to issue a show-cause notice to its Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ghazanfar Ali Khan Langah over meeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The parliamentary party took the decision over recommendations of PPP’s provincial lawmakers to seek a written clarification of Ghazanfar Ali Khan Langah over his meeting with Punjab chief minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that a group of opposition’s provincial lawmakers from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday.

