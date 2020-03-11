ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says ranks within PML (N) are now demanding that the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif in the National Assembly should be brought back to Pakistan.

In a tweet on Wednesday, she said the narrative of Prime Minister Imran Khan has now been adopted by PML (N) itself.

She said a change is taking place within PML (N) which is a triumph of Prime Minister’s political struggle.

The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on March 9 approved the leave request of the Leader of the Opposition in the house Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, in his leave application, pleaded the NA speaker to grant him leave so as he could look after his ailing brother in London.

It is pertinent to mention here that the lawmakers have been raising questions over the continued absence of the Leader of the Opposition in the NA. They were demanding of the NA speaker to appoint a new leader of the Opposition.

