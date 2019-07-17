AJK PM urges EU to take notice of human rights violation in held Kashmir    

BRUSSELS: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday urged European Union (EU) to play its role to halt human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir and help Kashmiris attain their right to self-determination, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Brussels, Farooq Haider said that overseas Kashmiris need to counter Indian propaganda, expose its ugly face to the international community and gain maximum support at international level for the indigenous right to self-determination struggle.

He said, “Kashmiris are the primary party of the Kashmir issue and the world pay attention to their voice.” Overseas Kashmiris should demonstrate unity in their ranks and present its stand to the international community, the PM added.

Earlier on July 11, the United Nation (UN) in its fresh report had recommended establishing an inquiry commission by the Human Rights Council (HRC) to conduct a comprehensive, independent, international investigation into human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir.

The 43-page report published by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva had said despite highest number of civilians killed near gunfight sites there was no information about any new investigation into excessive use of force leading to casualties.

