BRUSSELS: The European Parliament will analyse in detail the deal the EU and the UK clinched on Thursday, before deciding whether to give its consent in the new year, the head of the institution said on Twitter.

“I welcome the deal on the future EU-UK relationship. This can now form the basis of a new partnership. However, the last-minute nature of the agreement does not allow for proper parliamentary scrutiny by the European Parliament before the end of the year,” European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Twitter.

“The European Parliament will now analyse the agreement in detail before deciding whether to give consent in the new year. We will act responsibly in order to minimise disruption to citizens and prevent the chaos of a no-deal scenario,” Sassoli said.

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world’s biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire.

The deal means it has swerved away from a chaotic finale to a tortuous divorce that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two.

