Evidence against Zeeshan collected: intelligence sources

LAHORE: The intelligence sources have claimed to acquire evidence against Zeeshan, one of the persons shot dead in the Sahiwal encounter, being termed as ‘terrorist’ since day one , ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, Zeeshan’s picture with a terrorist, Usman, who was killed in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) action on January 15 in Faisalabad, has been traced.

It was also learnt that the car Zeeshan was driving on the day of Sahiwal incident, was bought from an alleged terrorism Adeel Hafeez, which sale agreement is also recovered.

Hafeez was also shot dead in an encounter with the CTD on January 15.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in its initial report has declared character of Zeeshan ‘suspicious’, while Khalil and his family members were declared innocent.

Sources privy to the matter have said the victims of Sahiwal shootout Khalil and his family were cleared, while suspicion was shown over owner of the vehicle, Zeeshan.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, while terming the Sahiwal encounter ‘100 percent correct’, said the initial investigation report by the JIT had held the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials responsible for the loss of innocent lives in Sahiwal.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore after a meeting chaired by CM Buzdar, Basharat said the head of the JIT had sought some time to complete the investigation to ascertain the facts about Zeeshan.

