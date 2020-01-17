‘Evil’ mother who starved to death three-year-old daughter jailed  

A mother who confessed to murdering her three-year-old daughter by leaving her alone for a week to starve to death while she went partying has been jailed in Russia.

Maria Plenkina, 21, was sentenced to 13 years in a penal colony on Friday for the murder of daughter Kristina in the city of Kirov, around 500 miles east of Moscow, in February last year.

The court was told that Plenkina left Kristina alone in an apartment with no electricity or water and only a small amount of food while she spent the week with friends.

The incident reported in early January after the mother confessed before a Russian court to murdering her three-year-old daughter with extreme cruelty by leaving her alone at home to join a week-long partying spree.

The innocent girl, three-year-old Kristina, was so hungry as she tried to eat washing powder and later found naked having starved to death in a cold room after being left alone by her evil mother, Maria Plenkina, 21, inside a rubbish-strewn flat in the Russian city of Kirov,.

The deceased girl has eaten a small amount of food – yoghurt, chicken sausages – her mother had left for her. Kristina’s lifeless body was found by her grandmother Irina Plenkina, 47, who had come to wish her granddaughter a happy third birthday.

A criminal investigation into ‘murder with extreme cruelty’ proved that Plenkina locked her daughter in the flat from February 13 and only returned on February 20.

It emerged that the mother turned off the water in the flat before leaving for her party week coinciding with Valentine’s Day last year.

