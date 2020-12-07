Ex district administrators refuse to return govt vehicles even after months

KARACHI: Despite two and a half month since leaving office, the erstwhile local government officials have not returned government vehicles provided to them while the committee formed to retrieve the vehicles fails at it, too, ARY News reported Monday.

Administrators of six districts flouted the government instructions and have yet to return the cars that they do not own and that were to be returned soon after leaving the office. While on the other hand, the committee constituted to reclaim the cars have not lodged a complaint against them as well.

The regional director of local government had directed the vehicle recovery committee to lodge a formal case against violators about one and a half months ago.

It may be noted that the ex-administrators, to have allegedly violated government protocols and laid siege on its property off public money, are that of district Central, district South, district Malir, district East, district Korangi, and district West.

On October 16, the administrators of these districts were told to return the officials vehicles but they paid no heed to instructions to which a committee was formed to legally trace the vehicle back.

The six three-member committees, put together to retrieve government properties from erstwhile government officials, have yet to even begin the legal procedure after almost two months which it had been constituted to do within a week.

Separately to have happened today in Karachi, the Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah chaired a session for the provincial health department which mooted the regularization issue of 1120 medical officials appointed by the department.

The session briefing also underscored the many vacancies in the department that have yet to be filled including 480 doctors, which it said will soon be completed.

