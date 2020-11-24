Ex-Balochistan CM Zehri’s 22-year-old daughter dies of Covid-19

KARACHI: Daughter of former CM Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri has passed away in Karachi on Tuesday due to coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The former CM Balochistan daughter, Ayesha Zehri had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi after contracting the deadly virus.

She will be laid to rest in Karachi.

Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,954 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,744.

Overall 1,389 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 1,751 patients are in critical condition.

Read More: Balochistan reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 379,883, whereas, the active cases stood at 40,379.

A total of 39,165 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 331,760 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,256,120 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments