Ex-cop kills son after dispute over marriage proposal in Karachi

KARACHI: A former cop on Friday killed his son in Karachi after developing differences over the latter’s marriage proposal, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, former policeman Bashir opened fire on his son in Qayyumabad area, who died instantly after receiving four bullet wounds. The accused ran away after the incident.

The victim has been identified as Anees, who used to work at a call centre. The body was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Divulging details of the incident, the mother of the victim said that they had to visit a house on Sunday to finalize a marriage proposal of their son. “My husband was annoyed about the proposal.”

“My husband used to torture me and his son,” she said while talking to media and added that the accused had expelled his son from the house multiple times in the past.

On Friday, he once again engaged in a verbal brawl with his son over a domestic work, which later turned violent leading to the killing of the victim. She further said that her husband had forcefully taken her jewellery and cash.

The police have recorded the statement of the victim’s mother and started a search for the culprit.

