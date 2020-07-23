Father poisons three kids before committing suicide in Punjab’s Narowal   

LAHORE: In a tragic incident, a poverty-stricken man allegedly committed suicide after poisoning his three minor children over inability to afford new clothes for his kids on Eid, ARY News reported.

According to the police, Qadeer, resident of Waryam village of Zafarwal, gave poison to his children and later on also took the poisonous juice himself due to poverty.

Passersby informed the police and rescue officials after they found them lying unconscious near a ground in the village, said the police.

Rescue officials shifted them to the hospital where doctors pronounced Qadeer dead on arrival. Hospital sources said that the three children were in critical condition at the ICU.

Read More: Mother commits suicide after killing children in Pakpattan

Earlier on March 9, a mother of three-children had committed suicide after killing her children in Punjab’s Pakpattan district due to poverty.

As per details, the incident had been reported at Pakpattan’s village Sadupili where a mother had committed suicide due to poverty and strangled her three children.

Four-year-old had identified as Fahad reported dead in the incident, while the condition of the other two children were critical. Rescue teams had shifted the two injured to a nearby hospital.

Comments

comments