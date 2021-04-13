ISLAMABAD: An inter-provincial meeting of the education ministers on Tuesday announced dates for exams to be held for classes- Prep to eight- besides also allowing online classes to commence amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the notification issued, the classes from Prep to eight will remain close till April 28 and later online classes would be resumed.

The academic session for classes ninth to 12th would resume from April 19.

“The exams for classes five and eight will commence from May 18,” the notification read further adding that the examination for classes one to fourth, sixth and seventh would begin from June 01.

It further said that the federal directorate would soon make an announcement with regard to the exam schedule and added that it could be amended.

The notification read that the children after commencement of the schools would come to the education facility on alternate days and strict SOPs would be implemented in school transport, with officers of the concerned areas directed to take strict action against the violators.

It is pertinent to mention here that on-campus classes for grades from nursery to eighth at all private and government schools in Covid-19 affected cities will remain suspended until April 28, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on April 06.

Speaking to the media after chairing a meeting of health and education ministers at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), he said students of classes 9-12 will have to come to schools.

“On April 28, we will again review the Covid situation and decide whether to keep schools closed until Eid,” the minister said. He added on-campus classes for grades nine to 12, which were previously suspended in Covid-19 hotspots, will resume from April 19 so students can prepare for their board exams.

