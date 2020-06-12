ISLAMABAD: Authorities in the federal capital have taken action against exorbitant charges being taken from those infected by coronavirus at various healthcare facilities, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, all private hospitals are directed to upload their coronavirus related fee structures on their respective websites.

The notification also states that private hospitals would be bound to disclose the amount charged for a patient if inquired, the orders are to make the charges easily accessible to public.

A formal inquiry is also being made into the matter and various teams are visiting multiple healthcare organisations to inquire about their charging structures.

Those found exploiting the patients due to their illness and minting money would be held punishable, said DC Islamabad.

After a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases reported in the capital, the Islamabad administration yesterday decided to impose full-scale lockdwon at the coronavirus hotspots, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Islamabad Capital Territory administration has decided to seal various areas including G-9/2, G-9/3, Karachi Company and its surrounding areas. The city administration has advised the local residents to stock essential commodities and food items for at least three days as no one will be allowed to come out of their homes during the period.

