Islamabad admin decides to seal coronavirus hotspots  

ISLAMABAD: After a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases reported in the capital, the Islamabad administration on Thursday decided to impose full-scale lockdwon at the coronavirus hotspots, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Islamabad Capital Territory administration has decided to seal various areas including G-9/2, G-9/3, Karachi Company and its surrounding areas. The city administration has advised the local residents to stock essential commodities and food items for at least three days as no one will be allowed to come out of their homes during the period.

Talking to journalist, Islamabad deputy commissioner said that personnel of armed forces, Rangers and police will be deployed at the coronavirus hotspots to ensure complete lockdown.

He maintained that they were also considering to seal Sector-I/8, Sector-I/10, G-8 and G-7. The deputy commissioner said that the full-scale lockdown will come into effect from tomorrow.

He said that over 200 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the areas adjacent to the Karachi Company.

Earlier on June 4, after a sharp increase in the local transmission of coronavirus cases in Islamabad, the district administration had sealed nine more localities and streets in the federal capital.reported.

According to a notification, the district administration, as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus, had called Army, Rangers and police to ensure complete lockdown at the COVID-19 hotspots in Islamabad.

Chatha Bakhtawar, PWD Housing Society’s block-6, Saudi-Pak Towers, Pakistan Sports Board, National Police Foundation and their surrounding areas had been sealed after confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported from the localities.

