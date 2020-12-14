KARACHI: The Roshan Digital Account (RDA) on December 11 received $11.2 million, the highest inflows in a single day since the initiative was launched, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Monday.

“Inward remittances from overseas Pakistanis into #RoshanDigitalAccount touched another daily high with inflows of $11.2 million on 11Dec20. To this date, total inward remittances into RDA have reached $154.6 million, with $88.7 million invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates,” the central bank tweeted.

1/2 Inward remittances from overseas Pakistanis into #RoshanDigitalAccount touched another daily high with inflows of $11.2 million on 11Dec20. To this date, total inward remittances into RDA have reached $154.6 million, with $88.7 million invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates. — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) December 14, 2020

On September 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the Roshan Digital Account project aimed at providing digital banking facilities to overseas Pakistanis for the first time in the country.

Read: PM Imran Khan launches Roshan Digital Account project for Pakistani diaspora

Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister said that overseas Pakistanis were an asset for the country and the Roshan Digital Account project was the best opportunity for them to invest in the property sector.

“Overseas Pakistanis could play a pivotal role in improving construction sector in the country,” he said adding that the government would ensure participation of overseas Pakistanis in major real estate projects

Comments

comments