ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched the Roshan Digital Account project aimed at providing digital banking facilities to overseas Pakistanis for the first time in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister said that overseas Pakistanis were an asset for the country and the Roshan Digital Account project was the best opportunity for them to invest in the property sector.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Overseas Pakistanis could play a pivotal role in improving construction sector in the country,” he said adding that the government would ensure participation of overseas Pakistanis in major real estate projects.

Imran Khan further asked the Pakistani diaspora to invest in mega projects of Ravi City and Bundal Island. “We had to repay the instalments of our debts and investments from overseas Pakistanis could help in generating funds for it,” he said adding that it would further bring stability to the value of rupee against the dollar in the country.

The prime minister said that when PTI took power, there was a wide gap between imports and exports besides they also had the challenge to repay the instalments of the loans.

“Most of the nine million Pakistanis left Pakistan due to non-availability of jobs in the country, however, they could be brought back by creating better economic and business opportunities in the country,” he said.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan has one of the best talents in the globe, however, dual nationals are treated as traitors. “They went abroad because we failed to provide better job opportunities to them,” he stressed and said that they were the most patriotic among the Pakistanis.

Roshan Digital Account

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with the support of eight major banks in the country will lead the project under which Pakistani diaspora could be able to avail the banking facility from a digital payment system and the consumers would be able to open their bank accounts without visiting bank, embassy or consulate.

Under the initiative , the Pakistanis living abroad would be able to operate their accounts without visiting the country and could avail facilities of direct banking, bill payment and other e-commerce facilities.

These accounts could also be used for investments in the stock exchange and property within Pakistan. The consumers would also have the option to either open a Pakistan currency or foreign currency account.

Comments

comments