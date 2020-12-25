Expelled JUI-F leader says Fazlur Rehman should appear before NAB  

MARDAN: Recently expelled JUI-F leader Shuja ul Mulk on Friday said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been trapped in a close alley and should appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) if he has not committed any wrongdoing, ARY NEWS reported.

He blamed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was only worried about himself rather than the nation. “He is only doing this to evade NAB summons,” the JUI-F leader said while terming threats being hurled from JUI-F leaders to stage a protest before institutions as a childish attempt.

Shuja ul Mulk blamed that Fazlur Rehman has made the entire party hostage to hide his corruption and they were expelled from the party without seeking any explanation after they raised their voices against the wrong policies.

“We are not alone as activists from parts of the country are also with us,” he said adding that he was part of the JUI-F central shura (top consultative body) but was not invited to the last meeting.

The expelled leader said that the JUI-F has nothing to do with the narrative of PML-N.

“The PDM is not on one page and is not able to overturn this government,” Shuja ul Mulk said adding that none of the parties in the PDM has democracy within their ranks.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Disciplinary Committee of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) earlier today expelled four members of the party, over violation of party discipline.

Sources privy to the development said basic membership of the JUI-F leaders namely Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan and Shuja ul Mulk has been ended.

The decision was unanimously taken by the committee members Agha Ayub Shah, Maulana Abdul Wasay and Maulana Abdul Hakeem. Notification in this regard will be issued soon, the sources added.

