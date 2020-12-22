Hafiz Hussain Ahmed explains betrayals of Nawaz Sharif with JUI-F   

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed on Tuesday said that he had never spoken against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif or Maulana Fazlur Rehman instead he spoke against the former’s narrative against Pakistan Army, ARY NEWS reported.

“Even the speeches of Nawaz Sharif were against the narrative of the PDM,” he said while speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Reporters, and added that not only him but the entire JUI-F disagrees with the PML-N supremo’s speeches against the armed forces.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I was issued a show-cause notice and immediately expelled from the party over opposing Nawaz Sharif’s remarks, the estranged JUI-F leader said and asked as to why the party was forced to defend an absconding leader of another party.

He lamented that Nawaz during his entire political career acquired power through the establishment and now he is raising the slogan of Vote Ko Izzat Do.

“If he has really changed then why he negotiated over FAFT-related bills,” he said adding that he betrayed JUI-F multiple times.

He further lamented Fazlur Rehman over terming the assembly as illegitimate but contesting presential elections from it and allowing his son to be a part of it. “The JUI-F decided against contesting the presidential election and then Maulana single-handedly changed the decision after receiving a phone call,” he said.

Hafiz Hussian Ahmed further revealed that Fazlur Rehman met with ‘someone’ along with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, where he was assured that Imran Khan would be removed before March 2020.

“Why Maulana is hesitant to name them,” he said while rejecting the claims made by the JUI-F sources that they started criticizing the leadership after not being nominated for Senate seats.

He said that their only opposition was the retraction of decisions taken at the JUI-F platform. “Even in case of resignations, the PDM’s decision is in the air as PPP is yet to decide on the matter,” he said adding that there is a need to bring democracy with the JUI-F ranks.

