Inside Story: Why JUI-F senior leaders betraying Maulana Fazlur Rehman?

ISLAMABAD: An inside story of why senior leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have betrayed the party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has emerged after Hafiz Hussain Ahmed and Maulana Muhammad Khan Sheerani spoke against the top leader, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed resentment over statements from senior JUI-F leaders, defying party policy.

“Senior JUI-F leaders in Balochistan have met both leaders on the directives of Fazluir Rehman and inquired regarding their statements,” they said adding that Hafiz Hussain Ahmed and Maulana Sheerani were unable to give a satisfactory response over their remarks.

The sources further claimed that both of them were annoyed with the JUI-F chief over not getting a party ticket for Senate and are giving statements against the party policy.

Responding to the allegations, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed said that he joined JUI-F earlier than Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his membership form was signed by the party’s founder Mufti Mehmood.

“Senior leaders of the party are no more accommodated in the party,” he claimed and added that those having money are being allowed to run the party affairs.

He said although he has been removed as the spokesman of the party, however, he is still part of the JUI-F. “Maulana Sheerani, Gul Naseeb and other senior party leaders are also annoyed with the party policy,” he said.

