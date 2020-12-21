ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday revealed that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman has serious life threats and he has been alerted, ARY News reported.

“More than 20 political leaders including few from the opposition have serious life threats”, Sheikh Rasheed said while talking to media in the federal capital.

He said Fazlur Rehman and other political leaders have been informed about the threats posed to their lives and precautionary measures.

Saying that coronavirus is spreading quickly across the globe as well in the country, the minister urged the opposition parties to reconsider their call of the long march.

Refrain from putting lives of masses in danger in the pandemic, he added.

Rasheed asked the opposition parties that with whom they want to hold talks if it is not Prime Minister Imran Khan?

The interior minister asked the Fazlur Rehman not to fight for fulfilment of his personal intentions as it would be the ultimate loss to Fazlur Rehman in case of any blow to the democracy.

Rasheed repeated his claim that the opposition parties allied under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will take part in the upcoming Senate polls.

Replying to a question, Sheikh Rasheed said he appeals to halt flights to the United Kingdom by keeping the coronavirus spread in the view.

