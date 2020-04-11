THATTA: It has been revealed that the district administration Thatta has distributed expired ration among needy people, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The distributed ration got expired in 2002, 2006 and 2008. The revelation was made after the condition of children worsened after consuming the distributed ration.

The affecttees said despite informing the police, no case into the matter has been registered against the responsible who provided expired ration and put their lives at stake.

On contact, the Deputy Commission Thatta, he refused to comment on the matter. The people have demanded of the Sindh government to take notice of the issue.

Earlier on April 4, Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh had announced that the provincial government had increased ration funds up to Rs1.1 billion to assist deserving families amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Imtiaz Shaikh had said in a statement that each ration contains essential commodities worth more than Rs3,000 which were being distributed to the needy citizens in the early morning and late-night hours.

