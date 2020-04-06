Sindh govt provides ration to over 212,000 families: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: In a step to provide relief to the people who have lost their livelihoods amid coronavirus lockdown, the Sindh government has provided ration to over 212, 000 families thus far, said provincial Minister for Education Saeed Ghani.

Talking to journalists , Saeed Ghani on Monday said that the provincial government earmarked Rs1.08 billion for ration program for the poor. He maintained that under the project 550,000 family will be provided ration amid the lockdown so that they do not go hungry.

The minister said that in line with the direction of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the government was providing ration to the needy people at their doorstep.

Read More: COVID-19 lockdown: Sindh govt increases ration fund up to Rs1.1 billion

Earlier on April 4, Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh had announced that the provincial government had increased ration funds up to Rs1.1 billion to assist deserving families amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Imtiaz Shaikh had said in a statement that each ration contains essential commodities worth more than Rs3,000 which were being distributed to the needy citizens in the early morning and late-night hours.

He had detailed that around two million people will be transferred cash through mobile applications up to Rs3,000 in phases commencing from Monday. The provincial government was distributing ration bags for 170 persons to each union council, Shaikh had said.

Comments

comments