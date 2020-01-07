Explosion at Liaquat Bazar Quetta, two dead scores injured

QUETTA: An explosion was reported in the vicinity of Mekangi road, Liaquat Bazar on Tuesday, preliminary reports coming out suggest the blast was of a sizeable nature, ARY News reported.

It is being claimed that the explosion occurred on the outskirts of the road where a vehicle in use of law enforcement was parked.

The area has been cordoned off by security agencies and investigations and relief efforts are underway.

Sources privy to the relief and rescue operation in the area revealed that 14 injured have thus far been shifted to the civil hospital and various other healthcare facilities for emergency treatment, the injured include two security officials.

Hospital sources have confirmed two fatalities due to what is now being said to be a calculated attack to target a security vehicle parked on the premises of the bazaar.

Minister for Interior Balochistan, Zia Langau speaking on the matter said that an improved explosive device (IED) was used to target the vehicle designated to the law enforcement agencies.

The bomb was placed inside or attached on the outside of a motorbike which was parked at the populace marketplace.

