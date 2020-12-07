Explosive material used in Maskan Chowrangi blast: report

KARACHI: The investigation report into the blast at Maskan Chowarangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal that killed nine people and injured more than 20 has found the use of explosives in the October 21 Karachi explosion, ARY News reported.

The report prepared by HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry, Karachi University has found TNT explosive material used in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal blast.

The police have sent six samples provided by Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) from the crime scene to Karachi University laboratory for investigation. The lab report found Trinitrotoluene (TNT) explosive material in the blast.

At least nine persons had been killed and more than 20 injured in the Maskan Chowrangi blast that occurred on October 21.

The blast took place at a ground-plus-four-story residential building, Noor Apartments, opposite the University of Karachi’s gate, having banks and commercial shops on the ground and mezzanine floor.

It may be noted that several questions had been raised after the BDS said that the massive blast in Gulshan-e-Iqbal was caused by a gas leak.

In a statement issued by SSGC on October 25, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had said the reason for the blast in the apartment building in Gulshan-e-Iqbal was wrongfully attributed to the leakage of natural gas.

