‘Exporters secure huge orders for masks from US, Canada, Europe’

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood revealed on Thursday he has received information that some exporters have obtained large orders for face masks from the international market.

“I have received information that some exporters have obtained large orders for face masks from US, Canada and Europe. This is a major breakthrough and I congratulate them for this achievement,” he tweeted.

The adviser said it is part of the government’s strategy to “diversify into new segments and this has been achieved by the exporters through their own efforts. I’m sharing this information with others to encourage them to seek more orders from different parts of the world.”

Earlier on May 9, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had announced that the country would be exporting masks, needed to avoid coronavirus transmission, as they got the required approval for it.

“Soon we will also be exporting sanitizers,” he said.

