ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports have crossed the mark of two $2 billion for four consecutive months for the first time in last eight years.

This was informed at a consultative meeting by Prime Ministers Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood via video link to review trade data till last month, reported Radio Pakistan.

It was apprised that exports in last month increased by eight percent to 2.135 billion dollars as compared to 1.978 billion in the same period last year.

The advisor was told that an increasing trend was witnessed in the export of value-added and non-traditional products last month.

The exports of garments, Pharmaceutical, Plastics, Textiles and Rice witnessed an increasing trend as compared to January last year.

He was also informed that decreasing trend was noted in export of mostly non-value-added products.

Earlier on January 7, Prime Minister Imran Khan had congratulated the exporters and the Ministry of Commerce after witnessing regional export trends in favour of Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan had said in a Twitter message that he had received the regional export trends which showed the negative growth in exports of neighbouring India and Bangladesh during November and December 2020 as compared to Pakistan.

