PM congratulates exporters, commerce ministry over growth in exports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again congratulated the exporters and the Ministry of Commerce after witnessing regional export trends in favour of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan said in a Twitter message that he has received the regional export trends which showed the negative growth in exports of neighbouring India and Balochistan during November and December 2020 as compared to Pakistan.

He said, “I wish once again to congratulate the exporters and the Ministry of Commerce for this achievement.”

I have received the regional export trends and this shows that, compared to our exports, the exports of India and Bangladesh for Nov/Dec 2020 showed negative growth. I wish once again to congratulate the exporters and the Ministry of Commerce for this achievement. pic.twitter.com/lpmZa6MOl5 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 7, 2021

Earlier on January 1, PM Khan had felicitated exporters for the December 2020 data showing 18 per cent growth in overall exports in the year-to-year comparison.

On his Twitter handle, the PM bade “well done” to those catalyzing the achievement and encouraged them to “keep up the trend”.

He said export enhancement is the major pillar of his government’s economic policy and underscored “we will provide full support to promote export culture”.

Congratulations to all the exporters on achieving record exports in Dec 2020 with a growth of 18 % over the previous year. Well done & keep up this trend. A major pillar of our govt’s economic policy is export enhancement & we will provide full support to promote export culture. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 1, 2021

Earlier, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood had noted a major achievement as Pakistan’s exports for the month of December 2020 grew by 18.3pc to $2.357 billion as compared to $1.993 billion in December 2019.

The PM’s economic advisor had, “It gives me immense pleasure to inform that, Alhamdolillah, according to provisional data, Pakistan exports for the month of December 2020 have grown by 18.3% to $2.357 billion as compared to $1.993 billion in December 2019, an increase of $364 million over December.”

