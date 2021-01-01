PM felicitates exporters for 18pc YoY growth this December

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated on Friday exporters for the December 2020 data showing 18 per cent growth in overall exports in year-to-year comparison, ARY News reported.

On his Twitter handle, the PM bade “well done” to those catalyzing the achievement and encouraged them to “keep up the trend”.

Congratulations to all the exporters on achieving record exports in Dec 2020 with a growth of 18 % over the previous year. Well done & keep up this trend. A major pillar of our govt’s economic policy is export enhancement & we will provide full support to promote export culture. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 1, 2021

He said export enhancement is the major pillar of his government’s economic policy and underscored “we will provide full support to promote export culture”.

It may be noted that earlier today, adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood noted a major achievement as Pakistan’s exports for the month of December 2020 grew by 18.3pc to $2.357 billion as compared to $1.993 billion in December 2019.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Abdul Razak Dawood said that this was the highest export ever in the month of December.

The PM’s economic advisor said in a tweet, “It gives me immense pleasure to inform that, Alhamdolillah, according to provisional data, Pakistan exports for the month of December 2020 have grown by 18.3% to $2.357 billion as compared to $1.993 billion in December 2019, an increase of $364 million over December.”

