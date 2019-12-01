Exports crossed $2 billion mark in November: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood said that exports have crossed $2 billion marks in November, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The commerce adviser in a series of Tweets has said that the country’s exports have increased by 9.6 percent as compared to last year.

The Increasing trend in EXPORTS has resulted in improvement in Trade Balance & Current Account Deficit. @ImranKhanPTI @PTIofficial @pid_gov @anusukhera @Emergingpk 2/5 pic.twitter.com/d392rUamWJ — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) December 1, 2019

“Alhamdolillah!Pakistan’s Exports in November 2019 have once again crossed the $2 billion mark. Hats off to our exporters and the team at the Ministry of Commerce. Exports have increased by 9.6% as compared to last year,” he Tweeted.

For the period Jul-Nov, the Trade Balance has decreased by about USD 5 billion. This is a saving of USD 5 billion for the national exchequer and has a major impact on reduction of the Current Account Deficit. @ImranKhanPTI @PTIofficial @pid_gov @anusukhera @Emergingpk 3/5 pic.twitter.com/7nojwoIE7B — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) December 1, 2019

He said the increase in exports has resulted in an improvement in trade balance and current account deficit.

“For the period Jul-Nov, the Trade Balance has decreased by about USD 5 billion. This is a saving of USD 5 billion for the national exchequer and has a major impact on the reduction of the Current Account Deficit,” said Razak Dawood.

The INCREASING TREND OF EXPORTS is continuing which is a testament to the policies of Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI and his team @PTIofficial @pid_gov @anusukhera @Emergingpk 4/5 pic.twitter.com/RbXJJt4GKi — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) December 1, 2019

He said that increasing exports are contributing to the improvement in the country’s balance of payments position and stabilization of the economy.

As a result of the same policies of the government, the increasing EXPORTS are contributing to improvement in our Balance of Payments position and stabilisation of the economy. @ImranKhanPTI @PTIofficial @pid_gov @anusukhera @Emergingpk 5/5 pic.twitter.com/og5VZO8Zrk — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) December 1, 2019

