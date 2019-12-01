Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Exports crossed $2 billion mark in November: Razak Dawood

Abdul Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood said that exports have crossed $2 billion marks in November, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The commerce adviser in a series of Tweets has said that the country’s exports have increased by 9.6 percent as compared to last year.

“Alhamdolillah!Pakistan’s Exports in November 2019 have once again crossed the $2 billion mark. Hats off to our exporters and the team at the Ministry of Commerce. Exports have increased by 9.6% as compared to last year,” he Tweeted.

He said the increase in exports has resulted in an improvement in trade balance and current account deficit.

Read More: Pakistan recorded lowest first-quarter fiscal deficit in 13 years, says Hammad Azhar

“For the period Jul-Nov, the Trade Balance has decreased by about USD 5 billion. This is a saving of USD 5 billion for the national exchequer and has a major impact on the reduction of the Current Account Deficit,” said Razak Dawood.

He said that increasing exports are contributing to the improvement in the country’s balance of payments position and stabilization of the economy.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Parliamentary committee to mull appointment of ECP members Tuesday

Pakistan

Govt taking measures to fight smog: Zartaj Gul

Pakistan

Govt to restore student unions for political grooming of youth, announces PM

Pakistan

Govt put economy in right direction, says power minister


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close