KARACHI: The police responded to the social media posts that emerged late Wednesday from a private hospital incident where an attendant of a female patient allegedly assaulted an eye doctor following a scratch she suffered the previous day due to negligence amid a procedure, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the husband of the patient who underwent the procedure had a heated argument with the doctor over the apparent negligence after which an assault took place.

Police said the patient’s husband allegedly assaulted the doctor following which the doctor submitted a complaint in the police station.

However, the police confirmed no formal case has been lodged by the alleged victim doctor and that both parties are in talks for settling the matter outside at the moment.

Separately to happen today in the port city, the police arrested a man after a video clip showing him harassing a schoolgirl in the Old City area went viral.

In a video available with ARY News it can be seen that a boy riding a motorcycle is harassing a passer-by school girl going towards her house from school.

According to police, the incident occurred a few days back. The suspect has been identified as Owais. Police, later on, released the man who sexually harassed the schoolgirl after the victim’s family refused to lodge a case against the accused.

