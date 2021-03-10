Man harasses schoolgirl in Karachi, released after brief detention

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday arrested a man after a video clip showing him harassing a schoolgirl in Karachi’s Old City area went viral, ARY News reported.

In a video available with ARY News it can be seen that a boy riding a motorcycle is harassing a passer-by school girl going towards her house from school.

According to police, the incident occurred a few days back. The suspect has been identified as Owais.

Police, later on, released the man who sexually harassed the schoolgirl after the victim’s family refused to lodge a case against the accused.

In a similar type of incident that occurred last year, the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested man for harassing a woman in Karachi.

As per details, the FIA conducted a raid at Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area and arrested the man after it received a complaint against him for harassing and blackmailing a woman.

According to FIA officials, the man was running a mobile phone repair shop. He used to contact women, offering them marriage proposals and harass them by asking for pictures.

