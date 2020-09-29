Man arrested after video of him harassing girls at Peshawar varsity goes viral

PESHAWAR: Police on Tuesday arrested a man after a video clip showing him harassing female students at the University of Peshawar went viral, ARY News reported.

The Campus police took the man, named Inam, into custody on harassment charges. A police official said they have launched an investigation against the arrested man.

Sources said the video showing him making lewd gestures at female students on the campus began circulating on social media platforms a few days back. The varsity administration came under fire after the video went viral.

The administration said the video is one year old and that it won’t condone such acts on the campus.

Last month, a bill to protect students from harassment at educational institutes was tabled in the Senate. The bill, titled Protection against Harassment of Students in Educational Institutions Bill, 2020 was tabled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Javed Abbasi.

