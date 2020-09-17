Two nabbed in Lahore over harassing, threatening woman on social media

LAHORE: Two persons have been arrested by police officials in Lahore allegedly over harassing and threatening a woman on social media, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The arrested persons were identified as Absham and his father Imran who had allegedly harassed and threatened to murder a woman on social media.

A case had been filed by the woman with the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore against Absham and his mother, however, no arrests were made earlier.

Punjab information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had directed Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore for arresting the accused persons. Later, the police came into action and arrested Absham and his father.

While addressing a press conference, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the young man had threatened the girl and her family which went viral on social media platforms during the last three days. He said that exemplary punishment to such persons was necessary to stop such crimes in society.

He detailed that the girl’s father had agreed to initiate legal action against the persons who were launching threats. Chohan said that the father of the victim girl had told him for registering a complaint with the FIA more than one year ago but no action was taken.

The minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken the notice and ordered to arrest the culprits in the next 24 hours, later, the CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh nabbed the accused father and son within 10 hours.

He praised the rapid action of superintendent police Raza Tanveer. Chohan said that a new First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the accused persons. He added that the Punjab government has commenced the process to bring reforms in the police department and no compromise will be made for the persons who are in contact with criminal elements.

