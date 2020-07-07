CM Punjab forms committee to probe harassment at educational institutes

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar on Tuesday formulated a committee to probe increasing reports of females being harassed at a posh private educational institute in the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, CM Punjab has asked for a transparent and unbiased inquiry of the matter and has given the committee clear instructions.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab’s minister for education, Murad Raas had confirmed rising harassment cases in government and private education institutes expressing resolve to bring forth an act in the assembly to stop the heinous activities.

Raas had stressed that the parents needed to be more vigilant when it came to their children and submit written complaints of any such act that they might have been subjected to at their educational institute.

Raas added that complaints of harassment had piled up from various private schools in the province in the past few days which were also being looked at with serious concern, he said that in order for conclusive action on the matter written complaints by effected parents and their children were a must.

It was also said that the act being brought against the vile practice will ensure that a law is put into place so that viable action can be taken against harassers who will be meted with heavy fines and jail terms when proven guilty.

Four teachers were sacked in the recent past in an ongoing probe at a known private school in Punjab over multiple harassment allegations.

