Punjab ministers, lawmakers call on CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Provincial ministers and lawmakers of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday called on Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, ARY NEWS reported.

The provincial lawmakers apprised the chief minister about issues faced by them in their constituencies. The chief minister issued directives to the concerned officials to redress the issues on a priority basis.

“Development in underprivileged areas of the province is among the foremost priority of the incumbent government,” he said.

The chief minister said that he had resolved issues faced by public representatives, considering them as his own issues. “My door is open for all of them,” he said adding that he believes in performance rather than advertising his good deeds.

Usman Buzdar said that the budget for the next fiscal year has focused equally on the progress of each area of the province.

He further directed the elected representatives to remain in constant touch with their constituents and take every measure to resolve issues faced by them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday where they exchanged views on the budget session, political situation of the province, and the progress of public welfare projects.

Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar also discussed the government’s steps to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. The Speaker PA congratulated CM Buzdar over presenting a relief budget for the fiscal year of 2020-21. Buzdar also praised the efforts of the Pervaiz Elahi for successfully conducting the budget session.

Both leaders have expressed satisfaction over the working relationship between the coalition political parties. CM Buzdar said that the working relationship between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) was further improved and the alliance turned stronger now.

