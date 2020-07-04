LAHORE: After more than three months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Punjab government has decided to reopen all universities across the province, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the provincial government has finalised all recommendations with the consultation of all varsities vice-chancellors.

According to a strategy prepared by the provincial govt, Masters and Ph.D. classes will commence in the first phase.

The Higher Education Department (HEC) has prepared recommendations and sent them to the federation, sources said. The final decision on the reopening of universities will be announced by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.

Earlier on June 23, It was learnt that the federal government had started mulling over reopening universities after July 15 and formally ordered the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to formulate a policy for the resumption of academic activities.

The federal government had decided not to make any delay in reopening universities and sought a policy from Higher Education Commission (HEC) for resuming the academic sessions.

Read: PM Imran directs to ensure distance education, easy access to teaching process

Following the directives, HEC chairman held a meeting with the vice-chancellors of the varsities to seek recommendations for devising standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The universities will be reopened after finalising SOPs by the higher authorities in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 cases besides the resumption of academic activities in the educational institutions across the country.

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had announced on May 7 an extension in the closure of all educational institutions until July 15 besides cancellation of board exams till the end of the year due to the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Comments

comments