Five arrested over harassing woman at Murree Expressway

MURREE: Five hoodlums were taken into custody by the police over harassing a woman at Murree Expressway, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, a woman who was travelling in a vehicle at Murree Expressway was harassed by five hoodlums. The woman immediately called helpline of motorway police.

The motorway police reached the spot and arrested the hoodlums and registered case against them on the complaint of the Motorway police inspector.

Earlier this week, Goodwill Ambassador for World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and an adventure athlete Samar Khan had claimed that she had been harassed on an Islamabad road by a motorcyclist.

The athlete took to Twitter to share the entire harassment episode.

Detailing the incident, she had said that she was cycling in the middle of the capital of the country, Islamabad when an office going person on a motorcycle harassed her.

Read more: Mother of two children gang-raped during robbery bid in Lahore

“He was carrying an office bag and slowed down his vehicle near my cycle,” she had said adding that the man then groped her and patted her back multiple times.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country is already in a state of shock after two incidents of rape were reported from Karachi and Lahore within a span of over a week.

A five-year-old girl Marwah was raped and then burned to death in Essa Nagri neighbourhood of Karachi while a woman was sexually harassed by two men as she was forced to stop by at Lahore motorway infront of her children.

