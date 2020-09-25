Girl commits suicide after FIA officials neglect harassment complaint  

LAHORE: A girl allegedly committed suicide after complaints in a harassment case fell on the deaf ears of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to details, the FIA registered a case against an accused identified as Ali Niazi over a complaint of sexual harassment from a girl in Lahore.

Soon after the accused was sent behind bars, his accomplices started harassing and blackmailing the girl to withdraw from the case. She approached the director cybercrime wing and investigators in the case, however, none of them paid heed to her complaints.

According to family sources, the neglect from the FIA officials forced her to commit suicide as she was under enormous pressure to withdraw from her complaint.

In October 2019, Saira, a student of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), was admitted at Civil Hospital Hyderabad in a precarious condition after a suicide attempt.

The girl alleged harassment against two teachers of the university after her suicide attempt.

“Two teachers harassed me by threatening to fail me in papers,” Saira said. “I complained about it but no action is taken (against them), which led to my suicide attempt,” she said.

The VC has formed an inquiry committee of five members to probe into the matter, a spokesperson of the university said.

The committee headed by Dr. Sohail Almani, was directed to submit its report to the VC within a week, the spokesperson further said.

