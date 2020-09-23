KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to establish anti-harassment committees in private educational institutes across the province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the step was aimed at countering harassment complaints popping up from private educational institutes under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010.

Directorate Private Institution Sindh has written a letter to private education institutes directing them to establish three-member anti-harassment bodies aimed at dealing with such issues.

The district directors in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, and Larkana have been directed to enforce the orders to establish the committees within three days.

It is pertinent to mention here that four educators were terminated by a private school’s administration over alleged sexual abuse of female students by them on June 30.

The action was taken by the school administration after some female students exposed the real face of the educators on social media after being subjected to sexual harassment.

The educators were also accused of touching body parts of the female students during classes, as well as sending indecent pictures and messages.

The students also protested in her posts regarding the inaction of the school administration for a long time despite registering complaints against the teachers.

