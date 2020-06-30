Four educators terminated over harassing school students in Lahore

LAHORE: Four educators have been terminated by a private school’s administration over alleged sexual harassment of female students by them, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The action was taken by the school administration after some female students exposed the real face of the educators on social media after being subjected to sexual harassment. The educators were also accused of touching body parts of the female students during classes, as well as sending indecent pictures and messages.

The students also protested in her posts regarding the inaction of the school administration for a long time despite registering complaints against the teachers.

Read: Professor dismissed over charges of harassing female students, lecturers

Ms Nighat Ali, the director of the private school, said in a statement that the teachers have been terminated from their jobs over the complaints of the students besides initiating an inquiry against them.

Moreover, an investigation committee comprising three high-level officials of the provincial education department was also formed by the district education authority. The members of the committee include two deputy district education officers who will investigate the harassment charges against the educators under the supervision of Government Islamic High School Cantt’s principal.

The committee will submit a report to the concerned authorities after completing its investigation.

Comments

comments