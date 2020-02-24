Professor dismissed over charges of harassing female students, lecturers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A professor of Gomal University caught red-handed sexually harassing female students was dismissed from the position by the administration, ARY News reported on Monday.

The revelations were made after ARY News’ Team Sar-e-Aam raided Gomal University where they witnessed Professor Salahuddin’s involvement in sexual harassment of female students.

Team Sar-e-Aam has also collected all video evidences against the accused professor who was allegedly attempted sexual assaults on female lecturers in the varsity as well.

It emerged that Professor Salahuddin has harassed female students after threatening them to change their examination marks or to fail them. Despite lodging many complaints against the educator, the administration has not taken any action against him.

Earlier in October last year, a female student had attempted suicide over allegedly facing harassment by her teachers at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS).

Vice-Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) had formed an inquiry committee to probe suicide attempt of a student alleging harassment by teachers.

Saira, a student of LUMHS, was admitted at Civil Hospital Hyderabad yesterday in a precarious condition after suicide attempt. The girl alleged harassment against two teachers of the university after her suicide attempt.

“Two teachers harassed me by threatening to fail me in papers,” said Saira, adding, “I complained about it but no action is taken (against them), which led to my suicide attempt,” she said.

