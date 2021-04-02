Face-mask violators made to stand in scorching sun

LAHORE: As the country battles the third wave of the coronavirus, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 has asked the provinces to ensure the strict enforcement of SOPs to halt the spread of the virus.

Those found defying social-distancing and masking-wearing rules while out are being punished in different ways to make people follow the health guidelines to keep the deadly disease at bay.

In Lahore alone, more than 400 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against face-mask violators with dozens of them taken into custody.

The assistant commissioner of Jhelum’s Pind Dadan Khan city came up with an unusual punishment for mask violators as he made people venturing out without putting on mask stand in the scorching heat for over half an hour.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, as many as 2,772 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced across Punjab during the previous 24 hours while 58 more patient succumbed to the infection.

