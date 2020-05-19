Face masks to be declared mandatory in Punjab as lockdown eases

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to declare covering face with a mask as mandatory in the province amid measures to ease coronavirus lockdown, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting of the provincial cabinet committee on corona control chaired by the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar decided to open shopping malls from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

“However, the food court and stalls, and play areas inside them will remain shut,” the meeting decided.

It was also decided to open restaurants after Eid, however the days and timings of their operation will be announced later.

It was also agreed to allow business activities from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Moreover the committee also decided to give a special allowance to the cops fighting with COVID-19 and Shaheed package to those who die while battling from the infection.

A five-member health committee would be formed to determine which doctors would be performing at isolation centres tackling the infection. “The health professionals will be given an extra incentive for their services at the isolation centres,” the meeting agreed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab is the second-most affected province from coronavirus in Pakistan after Sindh province.

At least 630 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab during the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 15,976 on Tuesday.

A spokesperson of the Punjab health department said that of the fresh cases, 153 tested positive in Lahore. 13 more people died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 273.

He maintained that Punjab has conducted over 174,305 COVID-19 tests thus far.

