PM Imran Khan wants implementation of SC orders in letter and spirit

ISLAMABAD: In compliance with the Supreme Court directive, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed authorities to ensure implementation of Supreme Court’s order in letter and spirit, ARY News reported.

He issued directives while chairing a federal cabinet meeting here in Islamabad. Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan briefed the prime minister on the SC orders.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The federal cabinet discussed several agendas including the matter of outsourcing the management of three major airports of the country.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, Federal Minister for Information Shibi Faraz said that PM Imran Khan has formed a committee on a matter to outsource major airports of the country. The committee will present recommendations on the matter in the next meeting of the cabinet.

Information Miniter Shibi Faraz said the federal cabinet has approved the installation of telemeters in order to ensure fair distribution of water among provinces.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to clear all pending dues of media institutions before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Read More: Reopening of shopping malls, markets: SC to review situation after Eid

It must be noted that the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the opening of shopping malls across the country.

The chief justice questioned the “rationale” behind closing the markets on the weekend.

“You don’t want to purchase clothes but others do,” the country’s top adjudicator remarked while pointing to officials appearing before the court in the case. He added there are a lot of families that buy new clothes only on the occasion of Eid.

The apex court directed Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani to allow all the markets in the port city to resume operations and restrained the city administration from sealing shops and business centres.

Comments

comments