Easy tips to enable Dark Mode feature on Facebook

The social media giant has brought out Dark Mode for its Android-based users of Facebook Lite version, however, the feature is not yet being available to the main app.

A report of Android Police said the company has decided to include Dark Mode feature to Facebook Lite app first which would be available for most of its Android users.

A dedicated option is provided to turn the mode on and off. It further added that the company had commenced rolling out the feature to a wider user base last month.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Facebook-owned messaging platform, Whatsapp, had also launched the much-anticipated Dark Mode feature to its Android users in January.

Spotted by WABetaInfo.com, a new beta of an update for the messaging platform’s Android app has revealed that the Facebook-owned app is testing out dark mode.

If you are on the WhatsApp for Android beta channel, make sure to update the app to get the Dark mode feature. The Dark mode toggle will only show up in WhatsApp v2.20.13 beta or higher.

Easy tips to enable the new feature:

Download the latest version of the Facebook Lite app on your Android smartphone (It is also likely for the availability of the feature with iPhone’s Lite app in the near future)

Login with username and password after downloading it.

Tap on Settings menu and scroll down to ‘Dark Mode’ option to enable it (As per requirement, the users can also disabled the feature)

