‘Facilitators’ of PSX attack traced: sources

KARACHI: In a major development, law enforcement agencies have traced the alleged facilitators of the terrorists who had attacked on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on June 29, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the investigation team, after the new development, has decided to interrogate some prisoners associated with banned outfits.

The mobile phones and SIM cards used by the terrorists were not registered in their names, the sources said, adding that the attackers had purchased the SIMs from another province.

The sources said LEAs have picked up over a dozen suspects in connection with the terror attack and they were being interrogated from different angles.

PSX terrorists remained in contact with handler, probe finds

Earlier on July 1, investigations into the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) attack had seen a major breakthrough after the security agencies succeeded in obtaining mobile phone used by terrorists to contact their handler.

The investigating officers had said that the phone records obtained by the authorities showed that the terrorists were in contact with their handler in Afghanistan.

“Their handler was located in Kandahar city of Afghanistan,” the investigators had said as they remained successful in tracing the calls made to the handler.

