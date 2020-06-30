PSX terrorists remained in contact with handler, probe finds  

KARACHI: Investigations into the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) attack on Tuesday saw a major breakthrough after the security agencies succeeded in obtaining mobile phone used by terrorists to contact their handler, ARY NEWS reported.

The investigating officers said that the phone records obtained by the authorities showed that the terrorists were in contact with their handler in Afghanistan.

“Their handler was located in Kandahar city of Afghanistan,” the investigators said as they remained successful in tracing the calls made to the handler.

We are trying to dig out further to trace other calls made from the phone, they said.

Earlier in the day, security agencies carried out a raid at a car showroom in Old Subzi Mandi area of the city, making headway into the probe of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) attack.

According to the sources, the security personnel thoroughly interrogated the owner of the showroom and also obtained other evidence pertaining to the vehicle used by the terrorists in yesterday’s attack.

The owner handed over the documents of the vehicle used by terrorists and also shared a CCTV footage with the officials, showing its purchasers.

The CCTV footage also showed the alleged perpetrators of the PSX attack, leaving the showroom with the vehicle.

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured after four suspected terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi on Monday.

The attackers remained unsuccessful in entering the PSX premises after they were gunned down by police and private security guards at the gate.

Comments

comments