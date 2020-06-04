Provision of all possible facilities to business community top priority: PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that provision of all possible facilities to the business community was the top priority of the government, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review budget proposals in Islamabad, PM Imran directed to ensure participation of private sector in the development projects. He said that public-private partnership is the need of the hour.

The prime minister directed his economic team to focus on reducing the burden of unnecessary government expenditure on the people in the forthcoming budget. He said that the upcoming budget should be focused on revival and development of corona-affected industrial sector.

PM Imran emphasized that the next budget should also focus on reducing non-development expenditure and directed the finance adviser to finalize the estimates of development expenditure in consultation with the provinces.

During the meeting, Advisor to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh outlined the revenue and expenditure for the current financial year and estimates for the next budget. He also briefed the prime minister on the budget priorities for the upcoming financial year.

The meeting was also briefed on the progress made so far in reforms of the Federal Board of Revenue.

